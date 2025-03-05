Every outfit inside Meghan Markle’s $170,000 wardrobe for new Netflix show

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, has just landed, and it's the ultimate comfort cooking show that sees the former-royal joined by a whole host of famous friends at home.

The show dropped on 4 March, weeks after its original planned release date, which was pushed back due to the California wildfires.

However, fans are delighted to finally go behind-the-scenes in Meghan's kitchen, which sees her rustle up dishes which include sandwiches, hummus, cakes, and biscuits.

What's more, we're already adding her $20,000 of cookware to our upcoming Christmas lists, and our wardrobes might just be due an overhaul too, because the 43-year-old wears over $170,000 worth of clothing and jewellery throughout the eight-episode series. That's one pricey way to bake a Victoria sponge.

Here's everything we spotted her wearing in the show, With Love, Meghan...

What Meghan wore in episode one:

Hermes/Netflix

Shirt, Sezane, £85 ($109)

Oz Mules, Hermes, £1,020 ($1,308)

Shirt, Zimmerman, £1,000 ($1,282)

Shorts, Zimmerman, £400 ($513)

Necklace, Logan Hollowell, £3,218 ($4,128) - worn throughout series

Watch, Cartier, £21,400 ($27,455) - worn throughout series

Bracelet, Ariel Gordon, £4,300 ($5,516) - worn throughout series

Love bracelet, Cartier, £4,550 ($5,836) - worn throughout series

Jeans, Mother, £265 ($340)

Boots, Le Chameau, £169 ($216)

Trousers, Anine Bing, £195 ($250

Episode one total: £36,602 ($46,972)

What Meghan wore in episode two:

Emilia Wickstead/Netflix

Sweater, Doen Emmalyn, £300 ($385)

Silk skirt, Reformation, £198 ($254)

Dress, Emilia Wickstead, £853 ($1,094)

14ct gold large baguette diamond leaf studs, Luna Skye, £2,098 ($2,692)

Trousers, Zara, £49.99 ($64)

Top, Loro Piana, £990 ($1,270)

Jumper, Jenni Kayne, £310 ($398)

Apron, We The Wild, £25 ($32)

Shirt, Denim Forum, £77 ($99)

Shirt, J Crew, £54 ($69)

Episode two total: £4,900 ($6,287)

What Meghan wore in episode three:

Doen Hava/Netflix

Jeans, Anine Bing, £180 ($230)

T-shirt, James Perse, £105 ($135)

Shirt, Doen Hava, £250 ($320)

Necklace, Cartier, £15,500 ($19,873)

Episode three total: £16,035 ($20,558)

What Meghan wore in episode four:

J Crew/Netflix

Apron, Solino Home, £50 ($64)

Sweater-tank-top, J Crew, £89 ($4,883)

Emerald-cut Cuban choker, Logan Hollowell, £3,806

Sandals, Saint Laurent, £595 ($763)

Walking boots, Merrell, £135 ($173)

Dress, Zara, £101($129)

Libra diamond ring, Logan Hollowell, £1,866 ($2,394)

Episode four total: £6,642 ($8,522)

What Meghan wore in episode five:

Max Mara/Netflix

Shirt, J Crew, £78 ($100)

Necklace, Brilliant Earth, £970 ($1,244)

Coat, Max Mara, £730 ($936)

Jeans, La Ligne, £131 ($168)

Cashmere sweater, J Crew, £156 ($200)

Pencil skirt, Posse, £235 ($301)

Double-knot earrings, Anine Bing, £165 ($211)

Shirt, Anine Bing, £109 ($139)

Episode four total: £2,574 ($3,298)

What Meghan wore in episode six

Sezanne/Netflix

Midi dress, Posse, £320 ($410)

Dress, Sezane, £155 ($198)

Shorts, Zimmerman, £489 ($627)

Shirt, Brunello Cucinelli, £1,000 ($1,283)

Necklace, Cartier, £12,000 ($15,396)

Episode four total: £13,964 ($17,916)

What Meghan wore in episode seven

Logan Hollowell/Netflix

Sweatshirt, Northwestern University, £75 ($96)

Skirt, Posse, £235 ($301)

Fortuna Tennis Necklace, Logan Hollowell, £44,696 ($57,346)

Episode seven total: £45,006 ($57, 658)

What Meghan wore in episode eight

Carolina Herrera/Netflix

Linen dress, Ralph Lauren, £1,800 ($2,309)

Diamond hoops, Anine Bing, £2,359 ($3,026)

Belt, Ralph Lauren, £269 ($345)

Dress, Carolina Herrera, £1,958 ($2,510)

Dress, Ulla Johnson, £960 ($1,231)

Shirt, Anine Bing, £220 ($282)

Skirt, Posse, £134 ($171)

Earrings, Kimai, £696 ($892)

Episode eight total: £8,396 ($10,772)

Grand total: £134,119 ($172,079)

With Love, Meghan is now streaming on Netflix

Why not read...

Over $20,000 of cookware was used in Meghan Markle's new Netflix show - here's everything you'll need

Meghan Markle shares ‘new’ surname in Netflix cooking show - and people are confused

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.