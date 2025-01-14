MrBeast defended by Beast Games players amid 'chronic mistreatment' lawsuit

A number of contestants who participated in Beast Games have spoken in praise of MrBeast. It comes amid the YouTuber and Amazon being sued for “chronic mistreatment” on the TV series.

Five Beast Game contests - who remain anonymous - sued both MrBeast and Amazon in September last year over claims of "chronic mistreatment".

Allegations laid out in the lawsuit include that MrBeast never paid contestants their minimum wages for their participation. In addition to this, the five contestants say they were subjected to "‘mental and physical damage" - all of which he denies.

MrBeast took to social media in light of these allegations to claim he has "tons of behind the scenes dropping" which will show that "how blown out of proportion these claims were”.

He added that the footage won't be released just yet as "it would spoil the games".

However, other Beast Game players are now praising the YouTuber and thanking him for giving them the opportunity to appear on the show.

One contestant, number 822, challenged claims about conditions on the show, saying that the contestants were given three meals a day and “plenty of sleep”.

One of the contestants, number 385, said: “If I were able to show my 15 or 16-year-old self that I am in a MrBeast show on Amazon Prime, I would be the happiest camper in the world. Dreams do come true.”

“There was nothing hostile about our working conditions. All of our needs were met, we got enough food, we had enough calories… there were registered nurses, doctors and emergency staff on-site at all times,” said contestant number 822.

Others described it as an “absolutely incredible experience”.

