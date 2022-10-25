Channel 4 viewers were left gobsmacked on Monday night (October 24) after being greeted with a brand-new documentary called My Massive C**k – and it wasn't about chickens.

The unique show follows the lives of men with exceptionally large penises, and how it affects their day-to-day lives.

"An extra-large penis is an object of desire for many. But for some men, extra-large seriously complicates their lives and relationships, and penis reduction surgery seems the only answer," Channel 4's synopsis reads.

Viewers were speechless within the first few minutes when participants revealed and discussed their manhood. Clips of full-frontal nudity, with many of whom exceeding 9 inches when erect, prompted some to switch off.

Twitter was inundated with comments from confused viewers sharing their surprise at the Channel 4 documentary.



One hilariously noted: "These guys who don't want people to know they have a massive c*ck on Channel 4's My Massive C*ck are doing the right thing talking about and showing their massive c*cks on My Massive C*ck on national television. That'll solve the problem."

One witty tweet read: "That’s channel 4 for you! Always good family entertainment. Apparently they have a program on tomorrow called My Massive Cock. It should have been called to big for love but that title was to tame for this family-friendly channel."

"Nothing like ending a day of utter chaos here, by snuggling down & Watching 'My Massive Cock' on Channel 4," another Twitter user joked.



Meanwhile, a third added: "WTF is going on Channel 4? Just turned over at 10pm tonight and I’m now watching a programme entitled My Massive C*ck what on earth and no Tories have appeared yet?"

The one-off documentary is available to watch on Channel 4's All 4.

