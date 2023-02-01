If you want to keep free Netflix you're going to have to visit your ex

Netflix freeloaders could be forced to wave goodbye to their accounts after the platform makes moves on its impending password-sharing crackdown.

Their new "unhinged" rule will ensure people no longer have access to their parent's, friend's or ex's accounts. They must simply set up their own.

It comes after months of warnings that most chose to turn a blind eye to.

Netflix's updated website states that the same account can be used under the same roof which will be tracked using information such as IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity.

"As long as the device being used to watch Netflix is using the internet connection in the primary account owner's household, we will not require verification," their website reads.

If the company detects a user logging in from a different location, they may choose to intervene and ask you to verify the device through email or text.

If you were adamant about not paying for your own account, you'd have to start Netflix and chilling at the account holder's address more often. Otherwise, they can end up paying more at your expense.

As expected, Netflix users are furious by the announcement and took to Twitter to share their fury.



One person suggested the company are creating "so much damage to their own brand," adding, "it's kind of impressive.

They wrote: "Clamping down on passwordsharing isn't gonna make them any more money, folks who weren't paying already aren't gonna just sign up now, they'll leave."



Another person agreed, calling the move "deranged." They said: "It is absolutely deranged that anyone at Netflix thinks 'if we stop them from passwordsharing, they will start paying us'".

A third added: "This new 'no sharing passwords' thing Netflix got going on is real bold. Netflix beware... You're not that girl you used to be. Cant be pulling wild sh*5 like this and not expect some kinda uproar..."

Many users are directing attention to a 2017 tweet, in which Netflix wholesomely wrote: "Love is sharing a password".

Fast-forward to 2023, and well, as one user put it: "Prove your identity to us once a month or see you in hell, you password-sharing pieces of sh*t".

A Netflix spokesperson told Indy100 there is not yet a concrete date for the new rules.

"Later in Q1, we expect to start rolling out paid sharing more broadly. Today’s widespread account sharing (100M+ households) undermines our long-term ability to invest in and improve Netflix, as well as build our business," they said in an email statement.

"While our terms of use limit use of Netflix to a household, we recognize this is a change for members who share their account more broadly.

"So we’ve worked hard to build additional new features that improve the Netflix experience, including the ability for members to review which devices are using their account and to transfer a profile to a new account.

"As we roll out paid sharing, members in many countries will also have the option to pay extra if they want to share Netflix with people they don’t live with. As is the case today, all members will be able to watch while traveling, whether on a TV or mobile device."

They added, "As we work through this transition – and as some borrowers stop watching either because they don’t convert to extra members or full-paying accounts – near-term engagement, as measured by third parties like Nielsen’s The Gauge, could be negatively impacted.

"However, we believe the pattern will be similar to what we’ve seen in Latin America, with engagement growing over time as we continue to deliver a great slate of programming and borrowers sign-up for their own accounts."

You can read more about sharing your Netflix account here.

