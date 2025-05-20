This Netflix documentary has been compared to The Handmaid's Tale

A Netflix documentary has people reeling on social media and feeling like it could well be the real-life version of The Handmaid's Tale.

Keep Sweet: Prey and Obey is a true crime documentary about the Yearning for Zion Ranch (YFZ) a Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) community and its leader, Warren Jeffs.

The documentary highlights the criminal case against Jeffs as women recount the abuse they endured at the hands of Jeffs and other men in the FLDS community at YFZ.

Many Keep Sweet: Prey and Obey viewers have noted how similar the rules within the community were to that of the fictional series The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood.

As Fundamentalist Mormons, women in the community were raised to believe they must serve their husbands and obey all commands without complaints.

Not only were women oppressed but Jeffs abused his power as leader of the community by marrying underage girls and assigning wives to husbands even if they were related or underage.

Throughout the documentary, many women speak about the harsh circumstances they faced in the community, how they survived, and how Jeffs eventually faced conviction for his crimes.

"Absolutely disturbed by Keep Sweet Pray and Obey on Netflix. Obscene. Legit the Handmaids Tale in real life," Antonia tweeted.

"Keep Sweet: pray and obey [Netflix] i’m lost for words, it is The Handmaids Tale brought to life naturally in America," Helen wrote.

Even rapper Cardi B has spoke about the FLDS before, advocating for states like Utah to regulate things going on in religious communities.

In The Handmaid's Tale, an extremist religious movement begins to take over the US and dictate how women are treated in society, assigning them to specific roles such as being the woman who gives birth to a wealthy family's baby, after she is raped by the man of the house.



Many other documentaries and real-life situations have been compared to Atwood's 1985 novel including recent revelations to Roe v. Wade in the US.

