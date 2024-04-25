Nigel Farage responds to claim that Baby Reindeer stalker knows him

Baby Reindeer has become ones of the biggest hits on Netflix this spring and viewers have been captivated by the troubling retelling of a true story from comedian and actor Richard Gadd.

Gadd’s series recounts his real experiences of being stalked by Martha Scott, played by Jessica Gunning, and sexual assault from another individual.

It’s got plenty of people talking on social media, including, bizarrely, Nigel Farage.

The former UKIP leader is referred to in the series, as Scott lies about the individuals she’s crossed paths with while working as a lawyer.

One scene sees Gadd’s character scroll through Martha’s phone, which supposedly has Nigel Farage listed in the contacts, among other well known UK politicians.

Now, Farage has released a TikTok referring to the moment his name appears in the series – and he’s sure to point out that he definitely doesn’t know the person the character is based on in real life.

@nigel_farage I have never met this woman in my life! #babyreindeer #netflix

"Baby Reindeer, it's all the rave [sic] on Netflix. Have you seen the first episode yet? Well, the lead character pretends she knows me... Let me tell you folks, I've never met this woman in my life. Not guilty."

The show has become a big hit on the streaming platform, and it's led many people to search for the real people who inspired it - however, creator Gadd disguised their identities on purpose and urged viewers not to go searching online .

Gadd intervened to plead with people to cease their investigations.

On his Instagram Stories, the comedian wrote: "Hi everyone, people I love, have worked with, and admire (including Sean Foley) are unfairly getting caught up in speculation. Please don’t speculate on who any of the real life people could be. That’s not the point of our show."

Sean Foley is a British director, writer, comedian and actor who has worked on several successful comedy stage shows, including the long-running The Play What I Wrote. He's been inaccurately identified as the real Darrien O’Connor from the show.

