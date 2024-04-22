What happened to the real-life Martha Scott from Baby Reindeer?

Netflix hit Baby Reindeer has become one of the most talked about shows on the platform in recent years but there are still many questions left unanswered - such as what happened to the real-life Martha Scott?

The seven-episode mini-series revolves around comedian Richard Gadd, who gives a fictional recreation of the woman who stalked him and members of his family for three years, as well as recounting the sexual abuse he suffered at the hands of a man.

Gadd plays a fictional version of himself in the show called Donny Dunn with all the other characters in the show also being fictionalised versions of the real people - including his stalker; who in the show is called Martha Scott, played by the actress Jessica Gunning.

Warning: The remainder of this article does feature major spoilers for Baby Reindeer.

In the show, Donny meets Martha in the pub he works at and takes sympathy on her by giving her a cup of tea on the house.

This kickstarts her obsession with him which results in her following his every move and sending thousands of emails before eventually bombarding him with voice messages.

Martha is eventually arrested in the show and given a nine-month prison sentence and a five-year restraining order.

However, Gadd has purposefully changed lots of elements of the story including his stalkers name and identity, who wasn't named Martha Scott at all.

In an interview with GQ, Gadd explained that he never shared his stalker's name with the press stating that they went to "great lengths to disguise her to the point that I don’t think she would recognise herself."

He added: "What’s been borrowed is an emotional truth, not a fact-by-fact profile of someone."

Despite Martha being arrested in Baby Reindeer it remains unclear what happened to the real stalker, with Gadd telling The Times that she hadn't been imprisoned and he "didn't want to throw someone who was that level of mentally unwell in prison" and that the situation was "resolved."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings