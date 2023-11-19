Nigel Farage has already escaped I'm a Celebrity Bushtucker trials

TV viewers hoping to put ex-Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage through the wringer in the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! jungle might be in for some disappointment.

The right-wing firebrand is part of this year's edition of reality show that places celebrities into the Australian jungle, with Farage taking the (what seems to be) yearly role of the jungle politician in need of image rehabilitation.

It was the expectation that Farage would be the public's pick to take on the infamously grueling Bushtucker Trials this year (with a number of online critics noting that success in this trials would soften the public towards him), however there's an issue.

The former UKIP leader has already said he's out of the running when it comes to certain trials, due to past injuries.

"Well, anything involving weightlifting, I'd be out because I've obviously had some quite serious physical injuries and neck reconstructions and goodness knows what else," said Farage to The Sun.

"So they are fully aware that I'm a little bit damaged when it comes to bodily structure. But having said that, I can still do most things."

The culprit behind the serious injuries that Farage is alluding to was a bad plane crash back in 2010 that left him with a punctured lung, chipped vertebrae, a fractured sternum, and several fractured ribs - Farage would later state that these injuries stopped him golfing, bar a brief advert for Paddy Power.

He's still chipper about doing some of the trials, though.

"I doubt that any of the trials are actually going to kill me, although I don't think they'll all be a bag of fun.

"I signed up for this. It's in for a penny in for a pound. So let's go."

The public will certainly try and get their money's worth with Farage - the highest paid star in I'm A Celeb history- even if he won't end up doing every trial he is nominated for.

That's if he isn't voted off first.

