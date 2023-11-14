I'm a Celebrity viewers are campaigning to vote Farage off first

Nigel Farage is going into the jungle, and plenty of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!viewers aren’t happy about it.

The former UKIP leader is part of the line-up for this year’s series down under – and while some people are looking forward to voting for him to do every trial, others are campaigning to vote Farage off the show first.

I’m A Celeb returns on Sunday 19 November with Ant and Dec as hosts. Britney Spears’s sister Jamie Lynn Spears, This Morning’s Josie Gibson, First Dates star Fred Sirieix and TikToker Nella Rose will be on the line-up too.

However, it’s Farage who most people have been focused on so far – and most of the reactions have not been positive on social media.





















Farage has reportedly been offered £1.5m to take part on the series (making him the highest-ever paid contestant in the show's history) and his appearance comes one year after disgraced former health secretary Matt Hancock finished third.

Farage acknowledged that “millions hate” him, but told ITV he hopes to dispel public “misconceptions” that he is “mean spirited”. He said: “My crime was to stand against an establishment view and I was for many years the lone voice saying Europe wasn’t where we should be, so I have been a little bit demonised. I am hoping those who hate me might hate me a little bit less afterwards. But it’s a gamble.”

He continued: “And the idea that somehow the things I represent – mean-spirited, small-minded, nasty, the ‘little Englander’ – all those accusations that have been flung at me over the years just aren’t true. If we can dispel some of those misconceptions, then that will be a good thing too.”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel