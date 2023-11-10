I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!is set to return to our screens this month, but some viewers have already said they will boycott the show altogether, following rumours that Nigel Farage will be going into the jungle.



The former Brexit party leader has reportedly signed up to the programme in a deal worth up to £1 million, as per The Sun.

A TV insider also told the publication how Farage has been "top of the wish-list for I’m A Celeb bosses for years," described the 59-year-old as "the ultimate Marmite character" who "won’t hold back in camp discussions".

Farage discussed the matter during an appearance on GB News on Tuesday (Nov 7) where he confirmed he hadn't signed a contract "yet."

“I have an existing Australian visa so if I chose to go there on holiday I could without too much difficulty," Farage said.

“I’ve thought about [the offer] hard, for the last 10 days or so. It’s quite a big decision and quite an unconventional thing for me to do.

“There is a big, young audience out there who don’t really have anyone that speaks to them, it seems to me, about current affairs and politics in Britain."

He concluded: “That’s what tempts me, but I haven’t signed a contract… yet.”

However, since whispers of Farage potentially being a part of this year's lineup, viewers have taken to social media to express their anger and have said they will boycott the show if the controversial politician becomes a campmate.





























Meanwhile, others will be tuning in... to vote for Farage to do every Bushtucker Trial.













It wouldn't be the first time the I'm a Celeb lineup has included a controversial politician, as former health secretary Matt Hancock faced backlash over joining the jungle last year.

He was suspended as a Tory MP at the time for taking part in the reality show while Parliament was still sitting and was reportedly paid £320,000 for his appearance.

The signing was widely criticised given how Hancock dealt with the pandemic in his role as health secretary and for breaking social distancing rules during this time by having an affair with his colleague.

On the show, Hancock faced up to six Bushtucker Trials in a row at one point as voted for by the public, and placed third overall.

Other politicians who were campmates in previous series include Nadine Dorries, Lembit Opik, Robert Kilroy-Silk, Edwina Currie, Stanley Johnson, and Kezia Dugdale.

