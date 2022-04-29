Following a highly-anticipated interview with Donald Trump, Piers Morgan Uncensored has faced a steady decline in viewership every day since its launch on Monday.

Host Piers Morgan, 57, kicked off his return to television by teasing a seemingly explosive interview with the former president. In previews, Trump appears to storm off set out of anger which attracted viewers to the two-part interview.

Piers Morgan Uncensored is Morgan's return to television following his own storm off set last year at Good Morning Britain.

Monday's premiere averaged 317,000 viewers on talkTV, the new channel operated by News UK and founded by Rupert Murdoch. At it's peak nearly 400,000 viewers tuned in.

In the first part of the interview, Trump and Morgan discussed hot topics including the January 6 insurrection and the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

The second part aired Tuesday and promised to include the explosive moment Trump stormed out of the interview. With an average of approximately 200,000 viewers, nearly a third of Monday's viewers did not return. However, viewers who did watch noticed a lack of an explosive walkout.

By Thursday, viewership had dropped in half with approximately 123,000 viewers.

People on social media poked fun at Morgan's viewership.

Despite the drop in numbers, Morgan still tweeted praising his team and boasting about the viewership. On Friday, Morgan said his show pulled it at Number 1 in the Uk for its time slot at 8 p.m.

Morgan also praised the millions of social media views preview for the show had racked up.

The 57-year-old host interviewed other guests this week including Fox News correspondent Caitlyn Jenner and UK boxing champion Tyson Fury.

