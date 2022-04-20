It looks as though former President Donald Trump still isn't wanting to admit defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump appeared unable to handle the truth about the election he claims was rigged against him in November 2020 as he was shown storming out of an interview with ex-Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan.

Morgan, who has joined the Rupert Murdoch-owned TalkTV to host his own Piers Morgan Uncensored programme, shared a heavily-edited small clip of his new interview with Trump on his Twitter page. This was in promotion of his new show, which launches on 25 April.

In a series of clips, Trump is shown rather irate as Morgan tells him the 2020 election was “free and fair” and says the ex-president “never produced the hard evidence." Trump can be seen trying to interject by shouting “excuse me” over and over again.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

At one point Trump says, “I think I’m a very honest man, much more than you actually.” Morgan says “it was a free and fair election – you lost” to which Trump replies: “Only a fool would think that.”

“You think I’m a fool?’ asks Morgan. “I do now,” Trump replies.

In following clips, Trump tells Morgan, "I don’t think you’re real”, and “Let’s finish up the interview”. A final clip shows Trump standing up and demanding cameras be shut off before he walks away and says: “Very dishonest”.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.