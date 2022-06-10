A new movie on Netflix is taking viewers by storm with some declaring it to be the best film ever made.
RRR is an Indian Telugu-language epic drama action film directed and written by S. S. Rajamouli. The film is a fictional recount of two real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem set in 1920.
The epic saga takes viewers on a three-hour-long journey following the cross-paths of Raju (Ram Charan) and Bheem (N. T. Rama Rao Jr.) - two unlikely heroes on two separate missions with one thing in common: they hate the British empire.
But despite the long-running time, viewers and critics are advising others to watch RRR.
"The thrill of RRR is not the density of its storytelling, though -- it’s the exuberance of it," film critic David Sims wrote for The Atlantic.
RRR Official Trailer (Hindi) India’s Biggest Action Drama | NTR,RamCharan,AjayD,AliaB | SS Rajamouliwww.youtube.com
With a 94 percent audience score and a 90 percent critic score, the film is 'certified fresh' on Rotten Tomatoes making it a good recommendation for any person looking for something new.
\u201cThe thing about RRR is that it\u2019s the greatest movie ever made\u201d— Miles Surrey (@Miles Surrey) 1654825558
\u201cRRR more than lived up to the incredible hype. Just an utter delight from top to bottom that made every quippy, ironically detached American action movie of the last 20 years look like complete cowardice.\u201d— Will Fulton (@Will Fulton) 1654539515
Viewers are saying part of what makes RRR memorable is the intention to detail that Rajamouli took when filming every scene.
RRR uses a plethora of special effects to play into the unrealistic superhero movie-like nature of the film. But behind each stampede of wild animals or superhuman ability to stop a motorcycle in its tracts is a theme grounded in reality.
"It borrows from Hindu epics such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata, and has a decidedly upper-caste world view," Aparita Bhandari wrote for The Globe and The Mail..
\u201cBest liberal critique of RRR: 1) It doesn\u2019t honor Gandhi 2) It doesn\u2019t show any Muslim freedom fighter 3) It promotes arming people with guns (to fight imperialists) 4) In the film Hindus worship Hindu deities and dress like Hindus \ud83e\udd17\u201d— Abhinav Prakash (@Abhinav Prakash) 1654802507
It's the most expensive film ever made in India costing equivalent to $72 million USD. But the high price tag seems to be worth it since it has grossed over $160 million worldwide.
It's provoked a big reaction online, too.
\u201cLast night\u2019s @RRRMovie screening in LA was electric. Nearly 500 people, both fans and first-timers, screaming, cheering, and applauding for 3 solid hours.\n\nAnd at the end, an immediate standing ovation. Film is a universal language and it doesn\u2019t get better than this.\u201d— Tyler Ruggeri (@Tyler Ruggeri) 1654791344
\u201cStanding ovation for RRR at the Grove. Favorite overheard comment: \u201cI feel like my soul left my body 7 separate times.\u201d\u201d— greg weidman (@greg weidman) 1654757098
\u201cThis is the reaction \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 Audience after watching RRR @RRRMovie . @ssrajamouli I cried with happy tears \ud83e\udd72 to see people cheering for my Telugu cinema. You achieved what every movie maker in world could dream . You\u2019re God of Indian cinema \ud83d\udc4f\ud83d\udc4f\u201d— Sean (@Sean) 1654757947
Viewers looking to watch RRR can stream the movie on Netflix now. It is currently at the top of Netflix's most-watched non-English language film category with over 13 million hours streamed.
