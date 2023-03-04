Saturday Kitchen guest accidentally utters vulgar word live on BBC One

Saturday Kitchen viewers were left stunned this week when a guest on the morning cookery show asked what a 'q**m' was live on BBC One.

Chef Poppy O'Toole was a guest on the latest episode of the long-running cookery show, where she was preparing a meal for special guest Alesha Dixon.

However, while she was cooking alongside host Matt Tebbutt things got a little blue when she began talking about how she has become a viral hit on TikTok after getting laid off from her previous job.

O'Toole meant to say that the TikTok success was all done on a 'whim,' however, she actually said 'q**m' which, for those that don't know is a rather vulgar word for female genitals.

Tebbutt quickly corrected O'Toole after she made the mistake by pointing out the word she need was 'whim.' Seconds later she then asked 'what's a q**m?' Tebbutt handled it like a pro, dodging the question a swiftly moving on much to the amusement of those on set.

However, O'Toole's amusing little mishap didn't go unnoticed and viewers at home were left in hysterics.

One person wrote: "Wonderful wonderful scenes as the world q**m gets said twice instead of whim on #SaturdayKitchen. Highlight of the year so far."

Another said: "Anyone care to tell her? I’ve never heard the word q**m said so many times on a Saturday morning."

A third added: "I want to be emotionally compensated for having my mum ask me what "q**m" means."

