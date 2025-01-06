*Warning: This article contains potential spoilers for Squid Game*

The second season of Squid Gamehas left viewers theorising about certain players not being what they seem...

In the long-awaited follow-up series, we see protagonist and previous Squid Game winner Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) aka Player 456 re-enter the game in a bid to get his revenge and end the games once and for all.

As a result, it means we're introduced to a new set of cash-strapped characters who have joined the game in a bid to win the massive cash prize of ₩45.6 billion (around £24.8 million) - and they soon find out just how deadly the games are.

Now, people are convinced by a new theory that some of the players in the game are actually undercover VIPs.

Who are the VIPs?

Well, they are the mysterious rich men wearing the golden animal masks who we saw watching the games in season one.

And there's one particular player that has been mentioned in this theory - Im Jeong-dae (Player 100).

Im Jeong-dae (Player 100) in Squid Game season two Netflix

He is the old man who appears to be fearless of the game as he urges his fellow players to continue playing and isn't shy in sharing his opinion.

At the beginning of the games, it was revealed that Im Jeong-dae (Player 100) was ₩10 billion in debt, which is a figure that is significantly higher compared to the rest of the contestants who have also joined the game due to their financial woes.

Perhaps the fact Player 100 is so heavily in debt is the reason why he is desperate to carry on play the game and putting his life at risk each time?

Though according to the theory, this fearlessness comes down to him knowing that as a VIP he will not die and that he already knows what the upcoming games are.

On social media, this theory has been widely shared and discussed with people weighing in with their opinions on if Player 100 is a VIP or not.

One person said: "Why does it make sense".

"Bro I’m thinking the exact thing," another person agreed.

A third person added: "To be loaned that amount he would own a big company or other. He might have a back story. Maybe a VIP who lost all their money? Or just a CEO of a big company."

"I wonder if his character will be revealed as one of the former VIPs who bet too much?" a fourth person commented.

