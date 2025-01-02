Squid Game season 3 exact release date accidentally leaked by Netflix

Shortly after Netflix revealed Squid Game season three would release in 2025, to a mixed reaction from fans, it seems the streaming giant itself has accidentally leaked the exact date we'll get it.

Squid Game season two released on Boxing Day (26 December), and has broken all sorts of records, including the most number of views in its premiere week (with 68m), smashing the previous record held by Wednesday (50.1m).



That means it's already the seventh most popular non-English Netflix series of all time, with the first season topping the charts.

Less than a week on from its release, Netflix already confirmed Season Three would release in 2025.

That's because Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director of the popular South Korean series, is reported to have said he wrote the second and third seasons at the same time.

Production was entered at the same time for both too and the third season is reported to already be in the post-production stage.

And now it seems Netflix has accidentally revealed that Squid Game season three will release specifically on June 27 2025, thanks to a slip-up in a post on X.

The date was included on a Netflix Korea teaser video for season three, before it quickly went private when people started to notice.

But, that wasn't before screenshots were captured, and the news has since spread like wildfire across social media.

The teaser features the iconic robot Young-hee from the 'Red Light, Green Light' game meeting a new robot named Chul-soo.

It's led to speculation as to what new challenges will be shown in season three.

