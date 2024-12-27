The 14 best reactions as Squid Game season two releases

The long-awaited second season of the dystopian series Squid Game finally dropped on Netflix on Thursday (26 December) and fans were excited to see whether it would live up to the hype of the previous season.

*SPOILERS AHEAD*

Back in 2021, the first season of the South Korean show was released where it gained worldwide attention, became Netflix's most-watched series and the following year won six Emmy Awards (after receiving 14 nominations) and even inspired the reality competition show Squid Game: The Challenge.

The plot from season one follows hundreds of cash-strapped players who play children's games with a deadly twist - all in a bid to win a massive cash prize. By the end of the first season we saw protagonist Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) aka Player 456 win the game but a year after winning, appeared determined to get his revenge on the Front Man and end the games for good.

We also follow police officer Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) who in season one sneaks into the game disguised as a guard to find his missing brother who he discovers is the Front Man. He shoots Jun-ho who falls into the sea but in season two it's revealed the police officer survived and is working with Gi-hun to take down the games.

So in the latest season, we see Gi-hun re-enter the game with this mission in mind and he has to compete in the deadly games once again with new participants who all want to win the prize of ₩45.6 billion.

@squidgamenetflix it's a very merry squidmas. SQUID GAME SEASON 2 IS NOW PLAYING!!!!! #SquidGame2 #SquidGame

Since it released, the second season has received less favourable reviews compared to season one, according to Rotten Tomatoes (95 per cent critics score and 84 per cent audience score) but is still overall positive with an 86 per cent score among critics and an audience score of 63 per cent.

The Independent's Annabel Nugent gave the season four out of five stars and wrote: "While this season of Squid Game successfully stretches beyond the confines of the first, it excels for many of the same reasons as before, namely its ability to portray our worst qualities – and to really twist the knife when it counts."

"Deeply disturbing, ultraviolent and offering new insights, Squid Game season two is a worthy follow-up expanding on the ominous themes of its predecessor," Variety's Aramide Tinubu wrote.

Empire's Leila Latif gave four stars and shared: "This middle chapter takes a while to get started but once it properly begins, and we see all the twisted surprises in store, it makes for breathtaking television."

Here's how social media are reacting to Squid Game season two:

*SPOILERS AHEAD*

Viewers can't believe it's been three years since season one.

The suspense was real for many as they started watching the first episode of the new season...

It's fair to say the first episode was intense.

The games were well and truly back.



Many were missing a fan favourite from season one - Kang Sae-byeok, Player 067.



A moment for the masterminds.



Anyone else?



This viewer certainly wasn't disappointed with the new season.



YouTuber Rosanna Pansino joked: "Why does Squid Game have better food than #BeastGames?" referring to the Amazon Prime Video reality competition series created by fellow content creator MrBeast.



"The directing in squid game S2 is kinda eating so far and the story doesn't feel forced," one viewer commented.



Many had a LOT of feeling about how the second season ended.



"Wtf was that Squid Game ending" one person wrote.



There's already a reaction GIF from the season.



The people have spoken and they want more.



Good news for Squid Game fans is a third and final season of the show was reportedly shot back-to-back with season two and is set to be released sometime in 2025.



Elsewhere, here's how to find the 'Squid Game' Easter egg on Google.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.