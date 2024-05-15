First look at HBO's The Last of Us Season 2 in filming

The first look at filming for the second season of HBO's hit adaptation of video game series The Last of Us has been shared online.

Filming for The Last of Us Season Two is reported to be well underway and two images have been shared from filming in Vancouver, Canada.

The second season is said to focus on events in The Last of Us: Part II; if a third season is commissioned, it's understood this will focus on events in the second half of that game.

The images shared show Pedro Pascal back as Joel and Bella Ramsey playing the role of Ellie once again.

It's reported the second season won't hit screens until 2025.

The first look photos were released during Warner Bros Discovery's Upfront presentation on May 15, reports Deadline.

Bloody Disgusting reports Gabriel Luna returns as Tommy and Rutina Wesley as Maria.

New cast members include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny and a guest star from Catherine O'Hara.

The first season of The Last of Us takes place 20 years after the fall of civilisation - Joel is hired to smuggle Ellie out of a quarantine zone but what starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal journey across America.

The Last of Us: Part II game is set five years after the events of the first and focuses on the story of two characters' lives who intertwine.



The game was released in 2020 and was recently remastered at the start of 2024.

