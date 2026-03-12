White House’s latest ‘unserious’ and ‘bizarre’ Iran war bowling video sparks outrage

A defining characteristic of the White House’s official social media feed under Donald Trump has been the ‘unserious’ and AI-generated video posting – which seems to have ramped up during the strikes on Iran over recent days.

Recently, people accused the White House of treating war like the “ Call of Duty ” video game after a recent social media post featured apparent gameplay mixed with footage of real-life air strikes.

US president Trump launched America into a highly controversial war with Iran on Saturday (28 February), launching strikes on the country in conjunction with Israel.

At least 1,270 people have been killed, according to Iran state media reports. The US military said that seven service members have been killed in action during operations against Iran.

Now, as the death toll rises in Iran, the White House has posted another video featuring bowling footage mixed with messaging that celebrates strikes in the country.

The video features footage of legendary bowler Pete Weber in action, before cutting to a bizarre representation of the bowling pins as 'Iranian regime officials'.

The pins are seen holding a sign reading “we won’t stop making nuclear weapons”, before a US bowling ball strikes them while a remix of 'Freebird' by Lynyrd Skynyrd plays in the background.

The video has been slammed as distasteful by critics on social media.

Commentator Ron Filipowski responded by writing: "I still cannot believe these idiots are running the country. Into the f***ing ground."





Another wrote: "We're living in an alternate timeline."

"Stuff like this will make it into the history books," another said.

"This administration is deeply unserious," one more commented.









