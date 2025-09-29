Will there be a House of Guinness season 2? What we know so far

Warning: Contains spoilers for House of Guinness series one

House of Guinness is the latest historical drama everyone is obsessed with as we learn more about the family behind the iconic Irish drink.



More specifically, we get to see how the Guinness siblings - Arthur, Edward, Anne and Benjamin - respond to the death of their father and patriarch Benjamin Guinness, who made the brewery a success.

Given the cliffhanger the series ended on, it already has fans wondering whether we'll find out what happens and if the show will return with a second season.

Here's what we know about whether there will be a season two:

Has Season 2 been confirmed?

Short answer - no, at least not yet.

Given that the series was just released just days ago, Netflix be looking at how the show performs in the coming weeks and months before giving a second season the green light.

The show created by Steven Knight, who is also the creator of Peaky Blinders, has received mixed to favourable reviews and currently sits with an 87 per cent critics' score on aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes, and is the No.1 TV series in the UK at the time of writing.

But we'll have to wait and see....

What has the show's creator said?

House of Guinness creator Steven Knight has made it known that he's keen on further exploring the story of the Guinness family in season two and beyond.

"In a perfect world, I’d like to take it on all the way into the 20th century," he revealed to ScreenRant in September.

"These things are not being announced, this is not decided. But if you look at even a cursory glance at the history of the Guinness family, they keep throwing up these dramas. They keep making these mistakes. They keep doing these wonderful things. So yeah, there’s enough material there to keep us going all the way."

He shared a similar remark in the same month during a screening of the series. "Yes, of course. We are going to do season two, and three, and four. Yes absolutely, we are going to do this all the way to the 1960s," he said, according to The Irish Mirror.

Would the cast be up for season two?

Netflix

On the topic of returning for season two, Anthony Boyle, who plays Arthur, told The Mirror that he would "love to" come back for another.

"I think the scripts were amazing and I really enjoyed the cast and directors," he said. "I loved it, I love the end product. It's a show I'm really proud of and if they wanted to go again I'd be overjoyed."

Fans take to social media asking for season 2

Already, fans of the show have been coming on to social media after watching the series and making it known that they want a second season.

One person said, "Okay, so imma need season 2 of House of guinness cause wtf was that ending."

"I need season 2 of House of Guinness!! 10/10," a second person wrote.





A third person added, "Need House of Guinness season 2 expeditiously."

House of Guinness - season one is now available to watch on Netflix.

Elsewhere from Indy100, House of Guinness - who are each of the siblings portrayed in the Netflix series? and First look at Peaky Blinders creator's gritty new show 'House of Guinness'.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.