First look at Peaky Blinders creator's gritty new show 'House of Guinness'

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for House of Guinness, a gritty new period drama from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the eight-part series explores the rise of the legendary Guinness brewing dynasty.

James Norton leads a star-studded cast that includes Anthony Boyle, Louis Partridge, Emily Fairn, Fionn O'Shea, Dervla Kirwan, and Game of Thrones star Jack Gleeson.

With a rich historical backdrop and a powerhouse cast, House of Guinness promises to deliver gripping, prestige television.

