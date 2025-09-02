First look at Peaky Blinders creator's gritty new show 'House of Guinness'

Video
Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for House of Guinness, a gritty new period drama from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.
Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the eight-part series explores the rise of the legendary Guinness brewing dynasty.
James Norton leads a star-studded cast that includes Anthony Boyle, Louis Partridge, Emily Fairn, Fionn O'Shea, Dervla Kirwan, and Game of Thrones star Jack Gleeson.
With a rich historical backdrop and a powerhouse cast, House of Guinness promises to deliver gripping, prestige television.
Why not read…
- Guinness World Records unveils 70 unclaimed titles to mark 70th anniversary
- Dolly Parton named Guinness World Records icon
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings