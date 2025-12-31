Nvidia and AMD reportedly massively raising GPU prices and gamers are despairing

RAM (Random Access Memory) and storage prices are through the roof at the moment due to the increased demand from big tech companies buying these components to build artificial intelligence (AI) data centres, making it increasingly difficult for consumers to purchase them due to cost and availability.

And now it's reported the price of another key component used in gaming will soon rise significantly because of all of this too.

GPU stands for Graphics Processing Unit and is a specialised electronic circuit that generates images for display. It's basically the component that gives smooth, high-quality visuals and was originally built for games, videos and 3D graphics. In AI, better GPU increases the rate at which models learn.

And now GPU is the latest component which will be significantly raised in price as a result of the AI boom, according to South Korean outlet Newsis, the largest privately owned news agency in the country.

In a translated article, Newsis reports: "Nvidia and AMD are expected to significantly raise the prices of their graphics processing units (GPUs) starting in January next year. The cost burden associated with high memory prices is cited as a key factor behind the GPU price hikes."

Newsis claims Nvidia's RTX 5090, its flagship product, is expected to more than double to $5,000. It first released at the start of 2025 at $2,000. AMD's RX 9000 series will reportedly jump in price too but not by quite as much.



GPU is an absolutely essential component in consoles and PCs to allow games to run visually as intended by developers and the reported imminent price hike is likely to mean these platforms and parts will get even more expensive for consumers.

This was posted into the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been despairing in the comments.

One said: "Why even bother putting them in stores at that point."

"$2,000 to $5,000 are they f****** crazy?" another asked.

A third theorised: "I wonder if this is a strategic leak. The idea is that you anchor people to an obscene price so that the actual new price doesn't seem so bad. 'Rumours said this card would be $5,000 but it has only gone up to $3,499. What a deal!'"

A fourth despaired: "I hope this is a f****** troll or something... This s*** is unbelievable."

"Well it was fun guys but if you don't get your PC parts in now, as in like, TODAY, you're more or less out of the PC market," warned a fifth.

And a sixth commented: "I really hate that my favourite hobby, gaming, has become a luxury."

None of this has yet been confirmed by Nvidia or AMD and should be treated as speculation until anything has been announced.

