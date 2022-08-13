As is the nature of TikTok, new trends and challenges are arising all the time and some are safer than others - and unfortunately, a new challenge is in the latter category.

The '30 water challenge' as it has been dubbed, sees participants attempt to guzzle a gallon of water a day for 30 consecutive days despite there being some obvious detriments to people's health.

The trend is literally as it says but a gallon of water roughly works out at 4.5 litres which is more than double the amount of water that the NHS recommends that you drink a day, which is just two.

Other, more long-term problems can include flushing out electrolytes and 'hyperhydration' or 'water intoxication' which can cause symptoms such as fatigue, disorientation, headache, nausea and vomiting.

There is also hyponatremia, which can happen when sodium levels fall below 135 millimoles per litre. At it's most extreme levels 'water intoxication' can lead to seizures, brain damage, comas or even death.

That being said the water that you also consume as part of your food also counts towards the gallon a day so if you are taking part in the challenge please remain vigilant and do so sensibly.

