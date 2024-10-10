Adelaide Zoo keepers were left with the difficult decision to put down a pair of lions.

The Australian Zoo’s African lions, Amani and Mujambi, both died on 9 October and the internet is in mourning. Keepers euthanised 19-year-old Mujambi after he had a medical episode over the weekend.

Amani, who was Australia’s oldest lioness at the age of 23, was also put down, largely due to the pair’s ‘remarkable’ bond.

In a statement shared online, the zoo said: “It is with an extremely heavy heart that Adelaide Zoo announces the passing of African Lion pair female Amani and male Mujambi. Both big cats are now at rest.”

The lions had been paired together for 16 years, with the zoo calling the two big cats “very closely bonded”.









The news has left social media users grieving, as well as confused, about the zoo’s decision. On Facebook, Debbi Ratta commented: “So terribly sad that she was put to sleep also — I just don’t understand that this was the only option — seems so very very extreme.”

Another animal lover, Verity Anne, wrote: “These two will be missed terribly. I just don't understand why taking Amani's life is justified because of being the only one left.

“Bringing down another lion or taking her up to Monarto [Safari Park] so she can be with others. To take her life when she was healthy and happy. Sorry don't find that fair.”

Meanwhile, Liz Neumann shared a comment along with a picture she had taken of Mujambi. “Oh that is such sad news,” she gushed. “Mujambi and Amani were such beautiful animals and adored by many.”

Amid the online condolences, Elaine Bensted, the chief executive of Zoos South Australia, spoke to reporters on Thursday about the decision, and said discussions were held to figure out what to do had either of the pair passed away. For the welfare of Amani, it was decided to put her down, perThe Guardian.

Bensted said: “They were both aged, they were both under medical treatment for quite some time and we really didn’t want Amani’s last, what might have been months, to be pining for the male that she’d been partnered with for so long.”

Adelaide zoo’s director Dr Phil Ainsley said the decision was taken “very carefully”.

He added: “Tigers, we know, potentially can live in isolation. That’s not how it works for African lions.

“Normally you’ll either get a pride or, as they get older, a couple living together.”

Moving Amani, who turned 23 in May, "was considered too risky and stress provoking".

In the statement announcing the pair’s death, the zoo described Mujambi as a handsome lion with a beautiful mane that was thinning because of his old age.

“Amani, despite appearances, was very closely bonded to Mujambi. Yes, she swiped at him, growled and bossed him around, but she also wanted to be no further away from him than his shadow,” said Deb Barry, Curator of Adelaide Zoo.

“Our keepers are extremely sad. They’ve spent years caring for Amani and Mujambi. Their care has meant both lions lived to significant ages, well beyond the usual life expectancy. In the wild, African Lions live to around 15 years of age. Under human care in a zoo or safari park setting, lions can live into their 20’s. At 23 and 19 both lions were in the latter stages of their lives.

The zoo has asked members of the public to share suggestions for how to pay tribute to the late lion duo.

