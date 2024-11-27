Adele has released a limited-edition collectors vinyl as she bid an emotional farewell to her Las Vegas residency earlier this week.

Over the last two years, the British star took to Caesars Palace where she performed hits from 'Easy On Me' to 'Someone Like You' in front of 4,000 fans.

To mark the end of an era, Adele released a vinyl box set which includes the Vegas setlist, confetti from the show and a 56-page photo album. The item is now available for pre-order for shipment in mid-April 2025 – but it comes at an eye-watering cost.

The box set is priced at a hefty £280 ($350), and while some diehard fans haven't blinked twice at the price tag, with one saying they've "never needed something so much in their life," others weren't as impressed.

One person even shared a screengrab from their basket which added an additional £120 for postage.

"FOUR HUNDRED AND TWO GREAT BRITISH POUNDS!?? You've lost your damn MIND @Adele," they penned.









Others highlighted that the newly released collector's item was more expensive than the tickets themselves, reported to cost between $85.83 – $683.07 plus fees.





Meanwhile, some fans jumped to the 'Hello' singer's defence:

During her 100th show, Adele expressed her sadness it was over, adding: "But I am so glad that it happened, I really, really am."

She revealed that she doesn't know when she'll next perform, before thanking her "partner" and "fiancé" Rich.

"Thank you for always bigging me up and making me feel like I could do whatever I want to do," she said. "There have been times where I’m too tired or too emotionally drained, and you’re like, ‘come, baby. Get up, there, let’s do it,’ so I appreciate that and I still need to be treated like a baby panda."

