Adele casts doubt on next tour after emotional farewell to Las Vegas residency

Adele has bid an emotional farewell to fans after performing her 100th Las Vegas residency show, confessing she doesn't know when she will perform next.

For the last two years, the British icon has performed her catalogue of hits to 4,000 fans at Caesars Palace.

Footage has since emerged on social media of Adele getting upset as the residency draws to a close.

"I'm so sad this residency is over but I am so glad that it happened, I really, really am," she said, adding: "I will miss it terribly, I will miss you terribly. I don’t know when I next want to perform again."

The 36-year-old also confessed she chose to do a residency because she hates touring and wanted to keep her son Angelo's life "normal".

She went on to shout out her son, saying: "And also… I get to be with him on a weekend now, because obviously he can’t always come [to see me perform]. So I love you to bits, peanut. Thank you."

Adele then thanks her "partner" and "fiancé" Rich, adding: "Thank you for always bigging me up and making me feel like I could do whatever I want to do.

"There have been times where I’m too tired or too emotionally drained, and you’re like, ‘come, baby. Get up, there, let’s do it,’ so I appreciate that and I still need to be treated like a baby panda."

In 2022, Adele revealed during a fan Q&A that if she hadn't "made it in singing", she would've been an English literature teacher.

"I definitely think I use my passion for English lit in what I do. I wish I'd gone to university and had that experience but I will do it online with a tutor," she said.

She continued: "That's my plan for 2025, just to get the qualification."

