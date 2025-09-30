'AI ghost' Stan Lee sparks debate at Comic Con: 'Why can't we let him rest?'

Visitors to this year’s Comic Con in Los Angeles were met with a new Stan Lee experience, featuring an AI-generated hologram of the late Marvel co-creator.

The installation allowed fans to "interact" with Lee via an AI system built from his past interviews, public appearances and writing. But attendees sharing their experience online are seemingly divided.

One Comic Con attendee, Polina (@such.polina), shared footage of the hologram and described the experience as "a bit crazy," admitting she wasn’t the biggest fan.

"Why can't we let him rest? He's done so much. Love you Stan Lee," one viewer responded, as another chimed in: "No, I actually hate this."

Meanwhile, X/Twitter saw plenty of criticism, with many highlighting claims that the experience cost around $20.

"It's worse than you think, it's not something you just walk by, they're charging $20 for the experience of meeting AI Stan Lee. Absolutely absurd," one wrote.

A second passionate fan chimed in: "Stan Lee isn’t a product to make an AI hologram off, he’s a f***ing human being."

A third wrote: "Turning Stan Lee into an AI hologram feels less like honouring his legacy and more like monetising his ghost."

In a statement, Chris DeMoulin, CEO of Comikaze Entertainment Inc, which operates LA Comic Con, said: "This avatar, to us, is an entry point into the world of storytelling that he created.

"We wanted to create something which can be part of maintaining and expanding on that legacy so that Stan’s role in creating a lot of this is acknowledged."

Indy100 reached out to Comic Con for comment

