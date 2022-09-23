Multiple people on social media have reported hearing mysterious moaning and yelling noises coming through the intercom system on their flight with no indication where they are coming from.

"Weirdest flight ever," Emerson Collins wrote in the caption of a TikTok video he posted on Thursday.

In the video, a man's voice can be heard over the intercom moaning, screaming, and vocalizing in what Collins called "somewhere between an orgasm and vomiting".

The noises continued throughout Collins flight.

Although the TikToker thought the sounds could be coming from a passenger aboard the flight, he later said nobody, including the flight crew, knew where it was coming from.

In his video, one flight attendant went over the loud speaker to address the "extremely irritating sound" and said the flight deck was trying to fix it.

However, even after landing nobody knew where it came from.

Strangely Collins experience was not unique as other people on Twitter shared a similar anomaly on their flights

Earlier this week one Twitter user described a similar experience from a passenger aboard an American Airlines flight.

"Currently on AA1631 and someone keeps hacking into the PA and making moaning and screaming sounds the flight attendants are standing by their phones because it isn’t them and the captain just came on and told us they don’t think the flight systems are compromised so we will finish the flight to DFW"," the tweet read.

According to the Twitter user, flight attendants stood by each phone to insure no passenger was making the noises themselves but it continued to happen.

Some theorized the mysterious moans could be from a person hacking into the intercom system but people expressed doubts about the possibility.

We reached out to American Airlines for comment.



