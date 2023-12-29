Woman throws out Alexa speaker for attempting to speak to her husband

A couple threw away their Alexa speaker after some strange goings on in the middle of the night.

In a viral clip posted to TikTok that's racked up over 800,000 views, Jess (@cozylifewithbless) explained why the speaker is "officially evicted from our place".

She first noted that she found it strange that the Alexa could recognise her voice, but it wasn't until she went away for the weekend that things got weirder.

"This past weekend, I was gone out of town, and the Alexa kept going off, and it kept talking to my husband. He was playing games at 1am, and he was like, "This is just super super weird,'" she said.

Jess went on to say that she saw several videos online about people's Alexas "really creeping them out or doing some weird things".

The "final straw" was when the speaker started speaking by itself, forcing her to replace it with a generic kitchen timer instead.





It didn't take long for fellow TikTokers to chime in with their own experiences.

"I also caught my Alexa at 3am whispering to my dogs in the kitchen," one person claimed. "I thought someone was in the house. I unplugged it."

Another suggested that it was a fault of her own, writing: "You have to teach Alexa your voice. Mine has asked many times and we’ve never set it up.. so yeah you did that babe."

Meanwhile, a third said: "I have them all over my house and we kind of use them for music and timers but I don’t think I’ve ever had anything that weird happen."

