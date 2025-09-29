Few things spark cultural debate quite like food and drink – and now, the humble spritz has found itself at the centre of an unexpected international feud.

A viral TikTok lifting the lid on how spritz should be consumed has rattled some cages, and now people are feuding in the comments over it.

In the clip, shared by Benedetta and Valeria (@localaromas), the pair explain that spritz cocktails are generally intended for aperitivo – typically enjoyed around half an hour to an hour and a half before eating.

They insist it’s not the drink of choice to have with a meal, advising people to opt for wine, beer, or water instead.

"The bitterness serves the purpose of opening your stomach to then go have dinner," they shared. "It stimulates your appetite to have a spritz with something to nibble on before dinner."

@localaromas In Italy, spritz is never paired with your main meal 🥘❌🍹 It’s part of the aperitivo ritual — enjoyed before dinner with small bites, not during a meal! #ItalianSpritz #AperitivoTime #ItalyFoodCulture #LocalAromas #ItalyTips









Naturally, the internet had a lot to say about this apparent spritz etiquette – and the comments section quickly turned into a lighthearted debate.

One user was having none of it, declaring: "Well…I’m an adult…I’ll do what I want when I want, thank you."

Another chimed in with a similar sentiment, writing: "I'll eat and drink however I please."

Some took a slightly more reflective approach. One argued: "At this point, these customs are silly. One of the many things I loved about Greece is how they’re so flexible with food and customs - they encourage you to be flexible and do what you want!"

But not everyone agreed. Others insisted that traditions exist for a reason.

"This is universal, not just Italy. If I see someone drinking a spritz or cocktails with their meal, I just think they don’t know what they’re doing," one commenter said.

Another passionately defended the rules of Italian cuisine: "I love Italian food rules! It's how you keep the quality and make Italian food special. If you throw the rules out, we'll all be eating carbonara with cream, and all pizza will be like Domino's."

Of course, some Italians themselves weighed in, and their views weren’t exactly unified either. One proudly declared: "I am Italian, born and raised, do whatever you want !!!!"

Meanwhile, another visitor to the country shared a more laid-back observation: "Been in Italy for a week and I realise you can do what you want."

