Women get worse hangovers than men - and the science behind it is so unfair

If you're a woman who's ever woken up after a night out feeling far more worse-for-wear than your male friends and family, it's not just you - it's science.

Research suggests that like with most things in life, women have struck unlucky when it comes to processing alcohol, and as a result, experience worse hangovers.

The topic came up on ITV's Lorraine with resident doctor, Dr Amir, sparking the conversation which has since gone global.

"This is really interesting", he began when asked about the topic. "So women have less of [alcohol dehydrogenase] than men do, so they take longer to break down alcohol as alcohol is floating around their body more, so they're more likely to feel effects of alcohol and then get a hangover the following day as well."

"They also have less circulating blood so that alcohol is concentrated. But oestrogen plays a part as it makes that alcohol dehydrogenase enzyme more efficient at breaking down alcohol."

He also noted that different times in a woman's menstrual cycle dictate how likely they are to get hungover.

He continued: "So actually, when you look at the menstrual cycle for the first two weeks of the menstrual cycle, your oestrogen levels are on the up, so you're more effective at breaking down alcohol, and less likely to get drunk, less likely to get a hangover.

"But the same when oestrogen levels drop, you're more likely to get drunk, more likely to get a hangover, and it's true after the menopause as well."

Dr Amir concludes: "You might not be able to enjoy the drinks that you used to when you were younger because your oestrogen levels are lower, you don't break down alcohol as efficiently, and you're more likely to get a hangover too."

Are our party days officially done?

