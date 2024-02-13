Americans are mocking the British obsession with pancake day

As every British person will know, today is Pancake Day – a fact that seems to have surprised our American friends across the pond.

In a religious sense, Shrove Tuesday marks the final day before Lent, which is traditionally a period of abstinence and is seen as a day to use up fat, eggs and sugar.

Obviously, pancakes can be enjoyed any day of the year, but it’s British tradition to have them on this particular day and Americans are very confused.

On Twitter, many pointed out that there is a British celebration called Pancake Day, with some unconvinced

One person wrote: “Is pancake day a real thing? i thought it was just something British people did once and never again.”

Another said: “Logged into my team call with my British colleagues this morning and they wished each other happy pancake day? Apparently that’s a thing.”

Someone else mocked: “Happy pancake day brits I guess you didn’t rlly have an independence day to celebrate so you have this.”

One Twitter user even joked that Americans should take Pancake Day from the Brits by force saying we “don’t deserve it”.

They wrote: “Imagine having a whole holiday devoted to THESE. In fact, we should take Pancake Day from them, same way we did the North American colonies. They don’t deserve it.”

From an outsider’s perspective it might be an odd celebration, but any excuse to eat delicious food in the name of tradition is extremely welcome.

