Heated Rivalry is one of the most talked-about shows right now, and Hudson Williams has shared how he's taking in his newfound fame from his breakout role in the gay hockey drama.

The actor who plays Shane Hollander on the Crave series, based on Rachel Reid’s critically acclaimed Game Changers book series, appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where he opened up on the show continuing to reach new heights.

The show follows ice hockey stars, Canadian Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams), captain of the Montreal Metros, and Russian Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), captain of the fictional Boston Raiders, as the sporting rivals engage in a secret, years-long relationship.

"Is it sinking in, how big this show is?" Fallon asked, to which Williams admitted, "Oh, no... I kind of just turn into a deer in headlights every time."

He then jokingly referred to "these freaks outside", prompting loud cheers from the audience as Fallon noted how fans had "waited all night" to get their chance to see the Canadian actor on the talk show.

Later on, Fallon congratulated Williams on Heated Rivalry being greenlit for a second season, and asked him if he could "tease" what's coming.

"There are some meanies. There are some big baddies," Williams hinted. "If Season 1 is, like, an internal battle, Season 2 is more of an external battle."

"And they all die," he quipped.

For Season 2, it's presumed the upcoming season will follow Reid's book The Long Game, the sixth book in the Game Changers book series, where we will continue to follow the progression of Ilya and Shane's relationship.

