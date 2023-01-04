Funniest reactions as Andrew Tate has fleet of luxury cars seized

Former professional kickboxer and controversial content creator Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan just got 11 of their 33 luxury cars taken away by Romanian authorities as the human trafficking investigation continues.

But now, people on social media are poking fun at the self-proclaimed "trillionaire's" now-lack of a car collection.

On Thursday (29 December), Andrew, his brother Tristan and two others were arrested at their compound by the Romanian authorities on allegations of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group.

This was initially suggested to have occurred after a Jerry's Pizza delivery box was spotted in a video baiting climate activist Greta Thunberg after their back-and-forth exchange on Twitter.

Authorities seized Andrew and Tristan's car collection, which is estimated to be around five million euros.

They also took some buildings, which included one where the brothers lived and allegedly held six young women, a local news report said.

According to Spy News, some of the cars taken by police included, two Ferrari cars, a Porsche, a Buggati Chiron, and a Rolls Royce.

Once the news hit the internet, people couldn't help but mock the situation. Many even jokingly believed it was due to Thunberg's "strong" influence.

One person on Twitter wrote: "Damn, the force is strong with @GretaThunberg."

"Hello @GreatThunberg, Andrew Tate no longer has 33 cars," another added.

A third quipped: "Just a police car for him now."

Someone else, who quoted a tweet the 19-year-old activist wrote about Tate and the pizza box debacle, added: "This is what happens when you don't recycle pizza boxes."

Ramona Bolla, part of the anti-organised crime agency Diicot, said that all four suspects, including the Tates, will be held for 30 days.



This came after a judge extended their initial detention period of 24 hours.

Bolla also said the decision was not set in stone, and all the suspects could appeal.

Andrew has been at the centre of controversy for his adverse comments about what a woman's role should be.

The Independent has previously addressed research by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) which discovered 47 videos of Tate pushing what it called "extreme misogyny".

The Independent reached out to Romanian Police for comment.

