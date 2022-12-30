Greta Thunberg just owned Andrew Tate again: "Ever see a grown man get murdered twice"

The former kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate was arrested in Romania on Thursday as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation just days after he got into a viral spat with climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Earlier this week Thunberg delivered a brutal clap back to Tate after he tried to provoke by bragging about how many cars he owns. The 19-year-old Swede told her to 'enlighten' her on her email address: 'smalldickenergy@getalife.'

Tate took 10 hours to respond to Thunberg and chose to do so in a two-minute video which bizarrely featured him getting two pizza's from a Romanian takeaway delivered to him. Although it's likely that Romanian authorities already knew that he and his brother, Tristian were in the country, there have been suggestions that they were tipped off by the address of the Bucharest restaurant on the boxes.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Whether this proves to be the case or not remains to be seen but it proved ample ammo for Thunberg to deliver another brutal takedown of the 36-year-old British American.

Thunberg wrote: "this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes."

Her response went viral again provoking just as much reaction as her first takedown.

















It's been quite the year for Tate who started it out in relative obscurity before gaining viral fame for his controversial comments which eventually saw him banned from social media.

There has long been speculation about Tate committing alleged human trafficking crimes with a human rights group pressuring Romania to investigate culprits of trafficking in 2021.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.