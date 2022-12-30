Why does 'trillionaire' Andrew Tate live in £600k warehouse near airport?

Some people online are baffled after finding out that controversial social media star Andrew Tate lives in a rather run-down looking compound on the outskirts of the Romanian capital - despite boasting of incredible wealth.

According to the Daily Mail, the self-proclaimed "trillionaire," his brother Tristan, and two others were arrested at the warehouse close to an industrial estate.

It was just yards away from Aurel Vlaicu International Airport.

They were arrested on Thursday (29 December) for alleged human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised crime group after a pizza delivery box in a video baiting climate activist Greta Thunberg following their back-and-forth exchange.

This was said to lead Romanian authorities to Tate's location.

On Friday (30 December), the 19-year-old activist hit back at Tate again.

"This is what happens when you don't recycle your pizza boxes," she wrote.

Tate, who was born in the US but grew up in a public housing home in Luton, England, often highlights his life of luxury.



Posts from both Andrew and Tristan's Instagram pages show a hi-tech security room with CCTV feeds, plush leather sofas, and a glass case to show the kickboxing belts.

Andrew claims he doesn't reside in the UK because he legally can't have armed bodyguards there.

In another interview, he also said Romania appealed to him because his "money, influence, and power means I'm not below or beholden to any of these bulls*** laws."

Aa Tate spokesperson told the Mail that they couldn't give them any info on the detainment, but the Tate brothers "have the utmost respect for the Romanian authorities" and are willing to help as much as possible.

Indy100 reached out to Tate's representative for comment.

