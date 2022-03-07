An Australian who now lives in Britain shared some of the normal activities she can't believe are legal in the UK.

Rhiannon Cunningham is a 23-year-old who grew up in Australia before she relocated to Brighton more than two years ago.

Having spent ample time abroad, Cunningham took to TikTok to reveal what she was shocked to find out is legal abroad that would result in a fine in her hometown.

She captioned her video, "Come and get me," which began by showing her 'jaywalking' across a road.

This offense would result in a fine of $220 in Australia.

The next offense she shows in the video is putting your feet on the seat of a train, which could result in a fine of $1,100 if you were caught by police.

The TikTok user @rhiannon.cunningham also shows herself drinking in public and riding a bike without a helmet, both which would also incur a hefty fine in Australia.

"I’m half and half, and when I went over to Aus to see my sister, I was too stunned to speak at being told you couldn’t just cross the road," read one comment.

"To be fair the drinking one is actually illegal in England and I’m pretty sure the helmet one is, or if not it should be," read another comment.

