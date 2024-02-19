BAFTA has responded after an influencer was spotted gatecrashing the stage during Oppenheimer’s Best Film win on Sunday night (February 18).

Viewers spotted the man as he appeared next to Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas after the movie was recognised with one of seven awards.

A BAFTA spokesperson responded to indy100’s request for comment on the bizarre moment, saying: “A social media prankster was removed by security last night after joining the winners of the final award on stage - we are taking this very seriously, and don’t wish to grant him any publicity by commenting further.”

Viewers speculated about the identity of the influencer and some claimed it was YouTuber Lizwani.

Lizwani has created several videos where he has crashed various events, including clips titled "Sneaking into the BRIT awards" and "Sneaking into the MOBO Awards".



When indy100 reached out to Lizwani for comment, he confirmed it was him who had appeared on the broadcast.

“To confirm yes I am Lizwani and yes that was me on stage,” he said.

It wasn’t the only moment to raise eyebrows during the event. Andrew Scott fans have defended the actor after he was subjected to what have been branded “inappropriate” and “uncomfortable” questions from a BBC reporter on the Baftas red carpet.

