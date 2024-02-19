Bafta viewers make same complaint about Sophie Ellis-Bextor's performance

Sophie Ellis-Bextor sang her hit song Murder on the Dancefloor at the Baftas on Sunday night - but there's one addition viewers would have loved to have seen during the performance.

The 2001 bop has had a resurgence in popularity in recent months after it was used as part of the soundtrack for the black comedy thriller Saltburn (2023).

In the final scene of the film, Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) can be seen dancing through the Saltburn manor naked as the disco anthem played and since then the song exploded on TikTok thanks to trends such as rich people showing off their Saltburn-esque houses and more people generally using it in their videos.

As a result, Murder on the Dancefloor soared up the UK charts last month and matched its original highest chart position at No.2.

Ellis-Bextor who sported a black outfit with a bright orange sash thoroughly entertained both the audience at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall and viewers at home with her performance.

At the end of the song, the cameras then cut to Keoghan who was sat in the audience and he appeared to enjoy the performance as he smiled and clapped.

This has since caused many viewers to jokingly share their disappointment at Keoghan not recreating the much talked about Saltburn scene by getting up to dance to the song.





























Saltburn was nominated for Best British Film, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Original Score at the Baftas this year but left empty-handed, other films that were also snubbed included Barbie and Killers Of The Flower Moon.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.