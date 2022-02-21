Storm Eunice might have brought some of the worst weather in 30 years to the UK and Europe, but there were a few silver linings to emerge over the weekend.

It gave birth to a new viral star after Big Jet TV had everyone hooked to the incredibly tense scenes at Heathrow Airport.

And while footage of the roof ripping off the O2 proved pretty distressing, there was also footage of three friends making the absolute most of the 100mph winds which got social media users smiling.

The clip of three mates racing each other using plastic bags as sails is one of the most wholesome we’ve seen for some time.

It looks eminently British, but it was in fact filmed in the Netherlands as the country was hit by similarly strong winds.

The clip, which was shared by Twitter user @charisatalks, spared thousands of reactions and also had people speculating on who would win the race.

One is holding what appears to be an IKEA bag, while another holds a yellow bag for life and the third holds one with a cat's face on it – and many think it’s the IKEA bag’s to lose.

The clip has been viewed more than four million times and it has to be one of the most ingenious ways to make use of the bad weather we’ve ever seen.

For all the disruption and threat to public safety, people found new ways to entertain themselves – including finding a new obsession in the form of Big Jet TV.

The channel, which is run by presenter, producer and editor Jerry Dyer, gave a blow by blow account of aircraft making their descent into the capital.

Storm Eunice brought extreme weather to the UK including blizzard conditions further north.

