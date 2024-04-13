BARK Air: Luxury airline launches for dogs

The world’s first air travel experience with dogs front of mind is launching, filled with treats, luxury beds and VIP treatment.

BARK partnered with a jet charter company to make their dreams come true by offering an alternative solution to travelling long distances with pets.

They spent years in talks with airlines about making pet travel more accessible and found that many resisted, prompting them to create their own.

Their luxurious trailer represents their vision for the future and how travelling with dogs should look.

BARK Air have initially launched flight routes that are high in demand, but they plan on adding more destinations, equipment and infrastructure "unlike anything in the market".

They said this would allow them to bring ticket prices down and get the airline industry to recognise that travel is better when you're with your dog.

Premium flights for dogs (and their owners) are available to book now, with the first flights taking off from New York on 25 May.

BARK believe that no dog should fly in a crate. To illustrate that, they made their CEO fly in one for a three-hour journey.

"When we started BARK in 2011, we were on a mission to disrupt the dog space and create products designed for dogs and their humans. We are excited to take the insights we’ve learned over the years to create an experience that is truly dog-first, which is drastically different from just accepting dogs – from the ground to the skies," Matt Meeker, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at BARK, said.

"We believe this initiative will elevate awareness of our brand’s mission and values, introduce more dog lovers to the BARK family, and help enrich the lives of dogs and their people around the world."

