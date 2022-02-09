A heavily pregnant woman was left furious after her husband declared that he wanted to see the Batman movie on the first day of release – despite their new baby expected to arrive that very same day.

The anonymous 25-year-old took to Reddit for much-needed reassurance that she was not being unreasonable.

The hotly-anticipated Batman movie featuring Robert Pattinson will hit screens in early March. She told the popular Reddit thread Am I the A**hole?' that her husband was "a big fan of that kind of stuff", which prompted a conversation many would not take lightly.

Her husband, 28, told his pregnant wife: "It is important to see the movie the first day because of spoilers even I end up having the baby that day while he is watching the movie."

He proceeded to dig a bigger hole when he suggested that, at worst, he "arrived a few hours late", which to him " is not such a big deal."

While the woman did not share her response, she added that he called her "irrational and emotional because of being pregnant."

"I am upset because I feel deprioritized by him," she said before posing the question to fellow Reddit users of whether she was being an "a**hole."

One joked: "A grown-up man can't wait a couple of days to see a comics movie because spooooileeerrrsss – and you're being irrational and emotional?"

"You're about to pop, and he wants to go see a movie," one responded in horror. "I hope this isn't how he normally is, or else be prepared to raise that baby alone because your husband doesn't sound interested in being a father."

A third slammed the husband's "messed up priorities", saying: "He thinks possibly being spoiled on a superhero movie is a bigger deal than possibly missing the birth of his child. I'm sorry you're having a baby with someone with such messed up priorities."

For those not expecting babies on the day of release, The Batman will hit cinemas on March 4.



