Robert Pattinson has revealed he spent his downtime on The Batman set in a very unexpected way, making “ambient electronic music” while dressed as the Caped Crusader.

And we have to say, we're into it.

The actor revealed the unusual way he killed time while filming the highly-anticipated movie, explaining that he didn't take off the bat suit in between scenes as it was too much effort.

In an interview with GQ Magazine, he said: "I'd be in the tent just making ambient electronic music in the suit, looking over the cowl.

“There's something about the construction of the cowl [Batman's mask] that makes it very difficult to read books, so you have to kind of almost lean forward to see out of [it]."

"You're not allowed out of the studio with the suit on," he went on to say. "So I barely knew what was going on at all outside."

As it turns out, the internet is more than ready for an album of ambient Batman bangers.

As it turns out, it’s fitting that Pattinson was hard at work on ambient electronic music, after the film was spotted filming at Printworks nightclub in London last year.

The upcoming film The Batman is released on March 4 and is directed by Matt Reeves, the filmmaker known for Cloverfield and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.

Pattinson is joined by the likes of Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler and Andy Serkis as Alfred.

