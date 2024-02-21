Belle Delphine reveals staggering amount she made from just one video

Belle Delphine is one of the biggest names on OnlyFans at the moment, and it’s no surprise to see her talk about making lots of cash on the site.

Having said that, the sheer numbers she’s talking about really are staggering.

In the latest episode of The Louis Theroux Podcast on Spotify, the broadcaster sat down with Delphine and she went into the details of her life on the platform.

After being kicked off Instagram in 2019, Delphine amassed millions of followers and started posting pictures of her pink wig look and popularised the 'gamer girl' aesthetic over recent years.

One moment saw Delphine reveal that she made an incredible $6.3 million from just one OnlyFans video back in 2020.

Delphine said on the podcast: “I knew that I had the most eyes on me on the internet. And I was right.

"That was the time I had the most eyes on me. That’s why I did all those podcasts, because I knew I was at the biggest I was ever going to be. I needed all eyes on me then to really push this video that I was going to sell."

Despite the huge amount of money it brought in, Delphine thought the video itself was “quite s***”.

She added: “It was quite awkward. It’s one thing, posting your first porn video. And there's another thing posting your first porn video knowing millions of people are going to see it.

“And the pressure of that was too much for me. And that ended up making a worse video. So if I had none of that pressure, it would have been better.”

Delphine also revealed how much money she made from selling her bathwater to fans during her appearance on the podcast.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel