Belle Delphine reveals true amount of riches she made selling her bathwater

OnlyFans model Belle Delphine has revealed on the latest episode of The Louis Theroux Podcast how much money she made from selling her bathwater to fans.

Belle, whose real name is Mary-Belle Kirschner, is a 24-year-old social media star turned OnlyFans model whose Instagram account was banned in 2019 because of this after she amassed around 4.5m followers.

In less than 12 months between 2018 and 2019, her Instagram audience ballooned from 850,000 to the 4.5m mark as she started posting pictures of her iconic pink wig look and popularised the 'gamer girl' aesthetic.

In July 2019, launched her own online store and started selling a product called 'GamerGirl Bath Water' which sold for $30 (£24) each, and it completely sold out within three days.

The product was captioned 'bath water for all you thirsty gamer boys' after a number of her followers said they would drink it.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Louis Theroux Podcast, Belle revealed she sold 600 units, making a total of $18,000 (£14,300) from the bathwater she sold.

She said she was inspired by vending machines she saw in Japan which sell used underwear.

Although her Instagram account was banned, she has since made a new one which currently has around 3m followers.

