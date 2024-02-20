Louis Theroux asked Belle Delphine if she thinks he's a 'simp'

Louis Theroux asked OnlyFans star Belle Delphine if she thinks he is a “simp” during a podcast interview on his show.

Theroux is known and loved for his disarming and relaxing speaking style he uses when making documentaries, hosting a podcast or reading a bedtime story on CBeebies.

In a recent episode of The Louis Theroux Podcast on Spotify, the broadcaster sat down with Belle Delphine – a YouTuber and OnlyFans star.

24-year-old Delphine, whose real name is Mary-Belle Kirschner, has previously sold her bath water for $30, sparking viral headlines and has racked up millions of followers through cosplay and NSFW content.

During Theroux’s conversation with Delphine, he attempted to get to the bottom of some internet language used mostly to describe men, including works like “simp”, “cuck” and “Chad”.

Delphine explained: “I think a simp’s basically just a very strong male fan of a woman who maybe has connotations of giving her money or white knighting her a bit on the internet.”

She added: “I suppose some people generalise it as any man who does pay for sexual content could be classified as a simp.”

Theroux asked Delphine, “Do I seem like a simp?” to which she replied, “Um, quite the opposite”.

During their discussion, Delphine explained that her popularity began to explode after she decided to take her content in a more sexual direction, rather than being fashion-based.

She explained: “I think I really blew up when I changed my content to become sexual. And it's pretty much as soon as I did that I was like, ‘OK, I'm maybe there's something in this, maybe I can take this seriously.

“‘Let me see what I can do if I start maybe pushing it to lingerie pictures,’ because realistically that’s what people are going to pay for.”

