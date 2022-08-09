A daredevil 93-year-old grandmother has taken to the skies for a wingwalk for the FIFTH time - after being inspired by a TV ad for a chocolate bar.

Betty Bromage strapped herself to the wings of a biplane to raise funds for the charity Sue Ryder.

It was the fifth wing walk for the daredevil pensioner from Cheltenham, Glos - despite having arthritis in her neck.

She first decided to take on the hair-raising fundraising challenge at the age of 87 - after seeing a wingwalk on a TV ad for Crunchie Bar.

Betty said: “You never know what you can do until you try.

“I was in my late 80s when I first tried this.

''Before that the most dangerous thing I did was riding horses!

“Wing walking is not something I had ever really thought about, but I wanted to raise funds for charity so I started to look into the things I could do.

“At my age I can’t run, so I looked for other ideas and took inspiration from the Crunchie wing walking advert.

''I thought ‘I reckon I could do that’ and that’s what started me off!”

Since then, intrepid adventurer Betty has completed four wing walks, the world’s fastest Zip Wire in Snowdon and abseiled down the 161 foot Eagle Tower in Cheltenham, raising over £23,000 for local charities through her fearless fundraising.

Her fifth wing walk was on August 4 with AeroSuperBatics at Rendcomb Airfield, near Cirencester.

She said: ''I want to prove that I can still do it!

''As you get older things aren’t as easy as they used to be, but I really want to give it a go.

''My neck is a lot better than it was as my osteopath has been really working on it – at one point I couldn’t even turn my head.

“Being able to get up onto the plane and back down again is achievement enough for me.

“My dear daughter in law and grandsons back me up all the way.''

SWNS reporting by Daniel Jae Webb

