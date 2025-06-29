Beyoncé fans 'in tears' after car malfunction halts Houston show

Beyoncé was forced to briefly pause her Cowboy Carter show in her hometown of Houston after a technical fault disrupted a key moment during her performance of '16 Carriages'.

The incident occurred on Saturday (28 June) at the packed-out NRG Stadium, where the star was performing atop a red convertible suspended above the crowd. Midway through the song, the vehicle began tilting noticeably to one side, prompting concern among fans.

Despite the malfunction, Beyoncé carried on singing until she called out to the production crew, saying with urgency: "Stop, stop, stop."

She was then slowly lowered to the ground by staff before walking back to the stage to complete the track, receiving a wave of support from the audience.

@beysus.christ This is why Houston only gets two nights. Get it together NRG #beyonce #cowboycarter





Later in the show, she thanked fans for their patience and said, "If ever I fall, I know y'all will catch me."

The moment left many in the crowd emotional, with fans taking to TikTok with various angles of the incident and some saying they were "in tears" watching the scene unfold.

"I in fact did cry," one person captioned their clip. "I was so scared for her."









"Omg the 'stop', she's such a professional and this is the only time I’ve heard her truly acknowledge a malfunction in fear," one wrote, as another quipped: "This made my heart drop! I’m so happy she’s ok."

A third added: "Dangerous for her, but so much more dangerous for the people below her. So glad it didn’t turn into the worst scenario."

Indy100 reached out to Beyoncé's representative for comment

You should also read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.