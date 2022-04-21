Bill O'Reilly was captured on video angrily confronting a JetBlue Airline employee for a delayed flight - and managed to blame Biden.

On Tuesday, The Daily Mailpublished the video of O'Reilly, 72, lashing out at a JetBlue employee at John F. Kennedy International Airport on April 3. O'Reilly was flying to Turks and Caicos but faced a five-hour delay, leaving him and other passengers angered.

The former Fox News commentator pointed his finger at the JetBlue employee calling him a "f***ing scumbag" and telling him "you're going to lose your job".

After footage of O'Reilly's outburst circulated the internet, the 72-year-old explained that, he believes, the real story is the staffing shortages JetBlue is experiencing and not communicating to passengers.

Speaking to Mediaite, O'Reilly said JetBlue is committing "fraud in the inducement" meaning they are selling tickets they cannot complete.

“For some reason, the Biden administration is not big on solving problems," O'Reilly said referring to the lack of attention Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the Biden administration have given to airline issues.

"This is a huge problem,” he added.



The political commentator spoke about the incident multiple times on his show No Spin News and tweeted that "the character assassins on social media [are] completely lying about my interaction with a JetBlue guy."

O'Reilly told Mediaite he did not threaten the JetBlue employee with violence, despite the employee saying so in the video.

He also admitted that while he did a poor job containing his anger he was executing "righteous anger" on behalf of the other passengers on his show No Spin News.

O'Reilly said there is an open invitation for JetBlue to address the situation on his show but has not heard back.

