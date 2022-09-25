Binley Mega Chippy, like all good chip shops, has united Britain since the Coventry fast food restaurant went viral on TikTok earlier this year – prompting people to go out of their way to visit the iconic shop, and even carry out marriage proposals there.

TikTok user @CandyGOfficial90 took to the video platform on Saturday to post a clip of them popping the question to their girlfriend, with the iconic chip shop sign visible in the background.

“Travelled from Bexleyheath to ask her to marry me and she said…,” reads text on the video, as “Just the Way You Are” by Bruno Mars plays over the footage, meaning we don’t actually know what her answer was.

Candy’s partner was certainly smiling as the TikTok user held her hand, and in a follow-up post Candy confirmed her girlfriend was “really happy with my proposal” outside Binley Mega Chippy.

“Afterwards, I treated her to a battered sausage and chips with gravy,” she said in response to a viewer comment.

The video – which now has more than 2.3 million views at the time of writing – has taken fellow users by surprise, not least when it comes to the choice of proposal spot.

One commenter wrote: “Some people propose in Paris, some people propose outside a chip shop.

“You can propose anywhere but it comes a point where it becomes disrespectful,” claimed another.

A third asked: “Why of all places but Binley Mega Chippy?”

And one raised what was, arguably, the most important question: “Did you propose with an onion ring?”

It isn’t the first time that Binley Mega Chippy is understood to have hosted an engagement, with one Kayleigh Hoadley reported to have gotten engaged at the site back in June after a 200-mile journey.

